Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Barring last minute changes in the House of Representatives’ legislative agenda for the week, members  tomorrow, Tuesday commence debate on the motion which seeks to override President Muhammadu Buhari for withholding assent to the Clause 84(8) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2022, Nigerian Tribune reports authoritatively.

The motion which seeks “Invoke Section 58(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to pass Electoral Act, 2022 is to be sponsored by Hon. Ben Rolland Igbakpa.

Recall that Hon. Igbakpa who raised a Constitutional point of order during last Wednesday’s plenary, tasked the lawmakers on the need “to should rise up take our pen, collect signatures and by the grace of God override Mr. President and give Nigerians the enabling electoral law that will stand the test of time.”

The lawmakers had on May 11, 2022, unanimously passed through First Reading, Second Reading and Third Reading, the proposed amendment to Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which seeks to confer the status of Statutory Delegates on the President, former Governors, National Assembly members, among others to participate in party primaries across party lines.

In his brief remarks to Hon. Igbakpa’s motion, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila affirmed that Mr. President has not communicated his decision to withhold assent within the stipulated 30 days as provided by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).


According to him, in order to override Mr. President, the National Assembly would require two-thirds votes.

He said: “Thank you for your point of order basically some of what you said is that there is a need in your own opinion for the house to override the withholding of accent to the electoral amendment. 

“Clearly the Constitution says it is 30 days leeway and we have gone beyond the 30 days. But the Constitution also says that it is not automatic that you override, but if you are convinced as a House that that amendment must stand.

“If you are not convinced with the argument advanced by the President or in some cases and in this case, there is no arguments advanced, then you can override.

“But for us to override I believe the required two-thirds and it cannot be by voice votes neither can it be by way of signatures unless of course you gave enough signatures by two-thirds.”

