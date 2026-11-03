$700m CVFF: SEREC calls for forensic audit of NIMASA accounts

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) on Tuesday renewed its call for an independent forensic audit of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), following conflicting claims over the management and currency status of the $700 million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

The centre said the controversy surrounding the fund had reinforced its earlier concerns about transparency, accountability and the possible erosion of contributions through currency conversion and administrative decisions.

In a statement titled “Cocks Crow at Dawn — On the CVFF Audit Crisis”, forwarded by SEREC’s representative, Eugene Nweke, the organisation said the latest revelations had vindicated its earlier calls for a comprehensive examination of NIMASA’s accounts from 2004 to date.

SEREC said former NIMASA Director-General, Temisan Omatseye, had disclosed that dollar-denominated contributions were converted into naira and invested in fixed deposits during his tenure, while the incumbent Director-General, Dr Dayo Mobereola, maintained that the fund remained in dollars with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The organisation said the conflicting accounts raised questions about the actual value, location and management of the fund, which was established to provide financing support for indigenous shipowners under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act.

It argued that shipowners, as contributors to the fund, deserved documentary evidence showing how much had accrued, where the money was domiciled, the interest generated and the amount currently available for disbursement.

SEREC also warned that converting dollar contributions into naira exposed the fund to significant foreign exchange losses, given the depreciation of the local currency over the years.

According to the organisation, if the contributions were converted into naira and retained in that currency, the fund could have suffered a substantial erosion in its real value, undermining its original objective of strengthening indigenous shipping capacity.

It maintained that the CVFF was contributors’ money and should not be treated as government largesse, stressing that shipowners had a legitimate right to demand accountability.

The centre further criticised maritime industry stakeholders, particularly shipowners’ associations, for allegedly prioritising access to the fund over sustained demands for transparency in its management.

SEREC insisted that no disbursement should take place without a comprehensive forensic audit to establish the fund’s financial history and current position.

It said the audit should cover all contributions, currency conversions, investments, accrued interest and administrative transactions relating to the fund from 2004 to date.

The organisation said the findings would provide the necessary clarity on the financial position of the CVFF and help restore confidence among indigenous shipowners seeking access to the facility.