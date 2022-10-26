NEDC, best legacy institution by Buhari ― Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has described the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) as the best interventionist agency legacy President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving behind and to be remembered for.

The Governor also commended the NEDC for always coming to the aid of the state with prompt interventions during disasters even without being called upon saying that such is what is expected of responsible government agencies.

Bala Mohammed was responding to the donation of food and non-food items worth millions of Naira to the State Government for onward distribution to victims of flood disasters across the state.

According to him, “We are indeed very grateful to Mr President and the NEDC, as well as the Humanitarian Ministry for showing sympathy to the entire North-East subregion in the discharge of their onerous responsibilities”.

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) is one of the best legacies the President will leave behind for Nigerians. It is one of the best institutions created in order to deepen the institutionalization of initiatives. It is not just ad-hoc and temporary”.

“Fortunately for us, the institution is created with the pioneer staff that are very competent and are doing their job in the manner but they will not be confronted with the problems and challenges of sister organizations, NDDC. Why I said that is because of the manner they are discharging their interventionist responsibilities and projects and programs that are stabilizing the North-East devastated by insurgency”, he added.

The Governor further said that “Yes, we have been confronted by monumental humanitarian crisis but so far what NEDC has been doing to our people in terms of relief has been very tremendous and we cannot have it better. You are doing very well and I must really commend your level playing attitude, your honesty and sincerity especially within the North-Eastern states looking at the challenges that we have”.





He then said that the recent celebration of World Humanitarian day performed by President Muhammadu Buhari in Maiduguri has really gone well to open ways for more interventions for IDPs and other victims of various forms of disaster.

Bala Mohammed said that the donation came in very handy at the time it was really needed even though his administration had taken adequate measures to alleviate the sufferings of the victims saying, “What you have done is beyond our expectations but like Oliver Twist, we have written to you already before you sent in your letter immediately the flood disaster broke in the country”.

He lamented that the flood really devastated the state, particularly the Northern zone which he said has been completely cut off from the rest of the state and has become inaccessible.

The Governor also commended the NEDC for the various interventions in the state particularly the Kirfi – Gombe – Abba road which will link Bauchi to Gombe State as well as make transportation of farm produce easy for farmers in the area.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director and CEO of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Mohammed Alkali said that: “We are in Bauchi state to commiserate with the entire state on the recent flood disaster that devastated and to monitor some of our ongoing projects as well as to present our modest contributions to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.”

He added that the gesture followed the declaration made by the Commission during the World Humanitarian Day celebration that was held in Maiduguri, Borno State recently presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “The Commission made some pronouncements to support all the six states of the subregion in terms of Palliative through the Presidential Committee on Repatriation, Return, and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),”. He also noted that the flood incidents in various communities across the North-East sub-region require urgent and prompt attention the reason the Commission is going round the States. He added that the Commission has since delivered and handed over the donations to Borno, Gombe, Yobe and now Bauchi states while other states will follow. He then said that the Commission has received approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to construct the Kirfi – Gombe – Abba rural road to further open up the two states of Bauchi and Gombe assuring that very soon, the project will commence. Mohammed Alkali also said that the ongoing construction of houses in the state will soon be completed and commissioned just as he assured that every project embarked upon by the Commission will be completed and put to use. It will be recalled that the recent flooding in the state according to official figures, reportedly killed not less than 20 people while properties and farmlands worth millions of Naira were destroyed just as the entire Northern zone of the state has been cut off and can only be accessed through neighbouring stares of Jigawa and Yobe. Many families have been separated and rendered homeless taking refuge at various camps and other available spaces.

The food and non-food items donated to the Bauchi State Government included: 10,000 bags of rice (25KG); 5,000 pieces of Blankets; 5000 mats; 3,000 gallons of Vegetable oil; 5000 wrappers for women; 3000 pieces of Shadda materials for men as well as 3000 pieces of children wares.