Security chiefs parley, strategize on state security network in Oyo

Security chiefs including the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams; Commander of of State Security Network code-named Operation Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, (Rtd) and Director General Operation Burst, Col. James Ajibola, (Rtd) in Oyo state have resolved to maintain the cordial relationship among the security arms of government in order to ensure the prevailing peace across the 33 local government areas of the State.

The meeting which had in attendance senior officers from all ends provided avenues for effective Cross-pollination of ideas and pragmatic initiatives on how best to tackle both emerging and evolving security challenges across the board.

The Director-General, Operation Burst, Oyo State, Col James Ajibola Oladapo, commended the seamless working relationship amongst security agencies in the State and promised to cooperate with the Police in riding crime and its corresponding offshoots from Oyo State.

In his response, the commissioner thanked both hosts and reiterated the need for cordiality, enhanced Professionalism, and smart inter-agency collaborations in the discharge of duties in line with Standard practices.

In attendance at the meeting were Dcp Waheed Ayilara (Operations); Csp Peter Ajogwu; Director-General, Operation Burst, Oyo State, Col James Ajibola Oladapo (Rtd).

