NECO releases 2022 SSCE internal candidates’ results

The National Examinations Councils, NECO, has released the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal candidates’ results.

Registrar/chief executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the results were released exactly 45 days after the conduct of the last paper as promised.

Announcing the release of the SSCE 2022 (Internal), on Thursday, in Minna, Niger State, the NECO boss disclosed that the total number of candidates that registered for the examination is 1,209,703, with 636,327 male, representing 52.60 per cent and 573,376 female, representing 47.39 per cent.

He, however, noted that the number of candidates that actually sat for the examination is 1,198,412, with 630,180 male representing 52.58 per center and 568,232 female representing 47.41 per cent.

Details coming…

