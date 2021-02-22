NDPHC to supply Togo with 70MWs power

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has disclosed plans to supply Togo with 70MWs power through the Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State.

It said this was due to the purchase agreement it has with the country.

The Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Engr Kassim Abdullahi, made the disclosure during an inspection of the power plant adding that plans were underway to improve power supply to Nigerians through the Eligible Customer framework.

In a statement issued by the Head, Communication and Public Relations, Mrs Olufunke Nwankwo, he said the plant, which is solely owned by NDPHC under the NIPP program, has five units (Gas Turbines) with a total designed capacity of about 600 MegaWatts.

Engr Abdullahi described the plant as one of the best amongst NDPHC plants with uninterruptible gas availability and a good dispatch network.

In his words: “Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with the good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas. The Power Station also has a good dispatch network and some eligible customers as well.

“We are here on our on-going inspection as part of the routine maintenance we do on all our Power stations. Calabar is currently running two units. In the morning it has three units that were available and on the grid but because of the instability and some frequency controls we had to go down with one unit.”

“The other two units are undergoing routine maintenance on the transformer lube oil system and also a Boroscope inspection on the engines.”

“Calabar is doing very well. We have gas, we have a good network for dispatch. It is one of the best.”

He noted that the Calabar power plant has a total capacity of 560MW available power for dispatch.

He disclosed that the Eligible Customer framework “is one of the key relieves for the power sector that we have here in Nigeria. More especially, most of the power stations that we have in NDPHC today are limited in their operations because of the dispatch challenges. We are hardly doing the full capacity because of grid constraints but with the eligible customer’s framework, we are able to commence some serious drive and engagements with willing buyers of our power.

“Calabar is one of the plants where we have a bilateral agreement with Togo, with a PPA to supply about 70MW and also there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW.

“This is the way to go, we are working tirelessly in getting more eligible customers to ensure that these available stranded power that we have in most of the power stations are dispatched.”

