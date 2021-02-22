Lagos completes palliative work on Eko Bridge

Lagos State government, on Monday, announced the completion of the palliative intervention on Eko Bridge embarked upon by it, in support of the Federal Government’s efforts to replace the eight expansion joints on the highway.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the palliative entailed the cutting and removal of asphalt.

He also said the palliative included the placement of a steel plate on the affected parts of the bridge, pending the arrival of the reinforced rubber expansion joints to be installed as a permanent remedy.

The commissioner said the palliative was initiated by the state government to ensure the safety of motorists and reduce traffic congestion, just as he noted that the intervention is the direct responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Works but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instructed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to take up the job immediately.

“The average resident does not want to know whose responsibility it is to effect the repairs. What is important is to get the work done and remove the gridlock,” he said.

Omotoso, however, assured that a permanent solution, which would be put in place soon, would eliminate the gridlock from the Alaka end of the road, saying the required reinforced rubber expansion joints, which had been ordered from the manufacturers, would be installed immediately they arrived in the country.

He expressed the state government’s gratitude to Lagosians for their perseverance, pleading for a little more patience from motorists until the work was completed by the Federal and state governments.

