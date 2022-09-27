NDLEA set ablaze 1.8 tonnes of cocaine seized recently in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Tuesday, destroyed illicit drugs, worth 194.75 billion Naira in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The drugs which were said to be around 1.8 tonnes of cocaine were some weeks ago recovered at a warehouse in the Ikorodu area of the state with some suspects, which included a Jamaican.

The chairman of NDLEA, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (rtd) stated that tougher sanctions await drug barons and cartels in any parts of Nigeria and expressed the readiness of the agency to continue to fight drug abuse.

Marwa who was represented at the destruction of the illicit drug in Lagos, on Tuesday, by the agency’s director of prosecuting and legal services, deputy commandant general of Narcotics, Sunday Joseph said the value of the recovered drugs is N194,775, 000,000 Naira.

The NDLEA boss said “The safety of our society is the responsibility of every one of us and every citizen shall be fulfilling his or her civic duty by assisting the agency to clean up communities and cities by joining the war against drug abuse.

The NDLEA boss also stated, “Presently 2994 drug offenders are serving various jail terms, while other cases are ongoing in court, which we are confident will end in positive results too.”

Brig Gen Marwa (rtd) warned drug barons that “The bust of the syndicate responsible for the cocaine warehouse in Ikorodu is a message to drug cartels that their investments in the illicit drug trade will go up in flames as you are about to witness, while they also risk losing their freedom because the present NDLEA is committed to arresting, prosecuting and ensuring the conviction of those involved in illicit drugs

“That is not all. We now also go after their assets, acquired with the proceeds of the criminal trade.” the NDLEA boss declared.