Electoral offences bill to be ready for 2023 general elections, says Senate panel

• As Senate Screens 19 REC of INEC

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that the Electoral Offences Bill will be ready for the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, dropped the hint during the screening exercise of Residents Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, in Abuja.

This is even as the Committee screened the 19 nominees presented for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari of which some of the nominees were for reappointment while fourteen are for a new appointment.

Petitions were submitted against the nomination of three of the nominees and they are Muhammad Lawal Bashir from Sokoto State, Pauline Onyeka from Imo State, and Dr Oliver Tersoo from Benue State.

They were accused of being card-carrying members of different registered political parties which all of them denied.

In his opening speech, the Chairman of the committee assured that the committee is working round the clock to ensure that the Electoral body conducts a credible election in 2023 as the Committee has already forwarded the Electoral Offences Bill to the Technical Committee in the House of Representatives.

He said: “The National Assembly is unwavering in making sure that the Independent National Electoral Commission success in its assignment.

“It will interest you to know that the National Electoral Offences Bill is presently being worked on by a technical Committee in the House of Representatives, the legislative intent is to ensure that INEC concentrates on the administration of elections, while Electoral offenders are brought to book to deter others and build a positive electoral culture for our nation.”

Speaking on the preparation for the 2023 general election, Gaya said that the preparation for the 2023 elections is in top gear adding that it is an opportunity to prepare Nigerians for social, political and economic elevation.

It could be recalled that in July, President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the names of 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate for confirmation.


The renewal nominees for confirmation are Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

For the fresh appointment, the nominees are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

Electoral offences bill to be ready for 2023 general elections, says Senate panel

