NDLEA arrests 218 drug suspects in Imo

The Imo State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has arrested 218 drug suspects in Imo State.

Out of the number of drug suspects attested, 171 are male while 47 belong to female categories as the case may be.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri Thursday to mark the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs Trafficking, the State Commander of NDLEA, Reuben Apeh disclosed that 1471.314 kilograms of hard drugs has being impounded by the commandant.

He hinted that many of the suspects arrested were arraigned and convicted for drug-related offences at the Federal High Court.

He said that within the period covered, 51 suspects have been convicted while 146 cases were charged to court and the cases are still ongoing.

Describes the drug situation in Imo State as worrisome given the fact that even the women have joined the drug trade to make an end to their financial crisis.

He said that the United Nations had designed the 26th of June of every year as an anti-drug day to create awareness of the dangers of drug abuse in societies adding that Nigeria has not failed to be at the forefront of fighting the battle against drug abuse and its illicit trade.

Apeh pointed out that the month of June – June 2022 marks a year of appraisal of the work done to curtail and discourage both drug trafficking and illicit drug use.

He said: “Within the period under review, the activities of drug peddlers in Imo State have become so alarming and increasingly becoming sophisticated among the younger segments of the state population”.





Commander Apeh regretted that the use of this substance has been greeted with gory stories of all kinds of evil, ranging from violence, cultism, armed robbery, and rape adding that this has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the state.

Among the various exhibits seized within the period under review include 0.10513kg of Cocaine, 0.2077kg of Heroin, 3.896kg of methamphetamine, 3.184kg of tramadol and 0.5278kg of Rohypnol among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

NDLEA arrests 218 drug suspects in Imo

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NDLEA arrests 218 drug suspects in Imo