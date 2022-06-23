A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow in the works at HBO

A brand new ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on fan-favourite character Jon Snow, has been confirmed at HBO.

The live-action spinoff sequel is in early development. The report also confirms that GoT superstar Kit Harington would make a return for his role as Jon Snow.

This comes as fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ based on the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in the blockbuster fantasy drama. The prequel is set to be released on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

Since the series wrapped in 2019 after eight seasons, Harington has made a number of onscreen appearances with the most prominent being on Marvel’s 2021 ‘Eternals.’

The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Jon Snow.

In addition to the live-action, THR also reports that a ‘Game of Thrones’ stage play is in the works. The play “would revive iconic characters and explore the origins of Robert’s Rebellion,” THR revealed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.





Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.