NDE flags off orientation for 50 artisans in Niger

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in partnership with Artisans Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) has flagged off an orientation programme for 50 artisans to be better professionals in Niger State.

The Niger State Coordinator of the NDE, Alhaji Abdulmalik Liman in an interactive session with the newsmen shortly after the flag-off ceremony on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital, said that the scheme will provide the selected artisans with the required work experience to be absorbed in an organisation.

He explained that the essence is to intimate them with workshops safety precautions, discipline and commitment, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the organisations that would absorb them.

Liman added further that the beneficiaries were to be exposed to job practical training in various skills under the construction sector, inculcate the spirit of professionalism and engender a more reliable and dependable source of the workforce.

According to him, “ACCES is a scheme designed to partner with relevant organisations and stakeholders in the Construction Sector, targeted at impacting industrial competency skills and providing the required certificates under professional bodies.”

