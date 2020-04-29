NDDC sends key staff on compulsory leave as forensic audit begins

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has placed some members of staff on compulsory leave pending the conclusion and outcome of the ongoing forensic audit.

Report from the commission said the action was based on the acceptance by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the advice of the lead consultant on the forensic audit exercise.

The affected staff fall into three categories including those indicted by security agencies like the police, ICPC and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acts of impropriety; those whose acts are the subject of investigations by the forensic auditors; and those who held key and sensitive positions in the commission during the period covered by the forensic audit and whose continued presence in the commission will interfere, impair, undermine or compromise the objective of the forensic auditing of the affairs of the commission.

The compulsory leave takes immediate effect and the affected staff have already been notified of management decision.

It would be recalled that shortly after he settled down to his second term in mid 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC.

The NDDC was established by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2001 to fast track the development of the region leveraging on funds from crude oil extracted from the region.

