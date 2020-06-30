The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has explained that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024 by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision.

The Minister stated this recently during the virtual launch of the NCC’s five-year strategy plan in Abuja, which was attended by some officials from the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission, other sister parastatals under the ministry as well as critical stakeholders in the telecoms sector, who joined the launch virtually in compliance with the Federal Government’s directives on social distancing.

According to the Minister, the launch of the SMP demonstrated the commission’s serious improvement in performance matrix and its efforts in accelerating the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020-2025 of the Federal Government.

“I feel very excited for the fact that there is a serious improvement in the performance of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The launch of this SMP 2020-2024 is a clear indication of that. When a parastatal is performing, it will create an innovative idea on how to be more successful. When a parastatal is not performing, you will not hear anything on how to implement policies and come up with different strategies and plans,” he said.

Pantami stated that despite the enhanced performance of NCC, there is a need for the commission to redouble its efforts.

“We need to challenge and ridicule our previous successes by setting new records through the implementation of this SMP 2020-2024. The NCC Management must ensure effective implementation of this SMP,” he added.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, said the SMP is the fulcrum that will aid the NCC in driving its telecom regulatory mandate in the fast evolving telecoms industry.

He said it will serve as a roadmap for the future of the Nigerian telecoms sector, taking into consideration the current and emerging trends in the industry and the numerous expectations of the diverse stakeholders.

“The Federal Government’s economic diversification plans are focused on a robust digital economy, which will improve employment generation, as well as encourage innovation. This was prime in our minds during the formulation of the SMP. We have invested great time and effort in ensuring that this document is pragmatic, and I am very confident and excited in its completeness to successfully guide the commission in achieving the set objectives. We are committed to the implementation of this SMP,” the EVC said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by Senator Obinna Agbo, praised the commission for its exemplary performance and averred that the new SMP 2020-2024 would ensure the commission is on course to deliver on the mandate of the Federal Government for a digital economy. Senator Tinubu wished the commission success in implementing the plan.

Speaking in the same vein, Deputy Director, Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management, Ms Helen Obi, said the development of the new SMP for the next five years was initiated with the lapse of the previous one and it would help the commission to effectively harness its internal resources to deliver on expectations of its external stakeholders and the industry as a whole.

“Our primary goal in organising the launch, therefore, is to present the finished work to our esteemed stakeholders and solicit your buy-in and support in ensuring that our shared vision and mission of providing best-in-class regulatory services towards achieving a digitised economy is sustainably accomplished,” she added.

In their goodwill messages to the commission, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr Gbenga Adebayo; President, Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola and President, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, who joined the launch virtually, congratulated the commission and expressed their view that the SMP 2020-2024 will add the needed impetus to the implementation of national digital economy policy of the government.

Over 700 estimated guests, including representatives of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), Chief Executives of telecoms companies, the media, among others, joined the launch online. At the same time, over 2,400 viewers watched the Facebook live video during the SMP launch.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: Ajimobi And Abuja’s One-Way Tickets

It will remain true forever that on the day of death, there is no medicine. Bolaji Tunji, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spokesman, said his boss took all the precautions of these malevolent times: He washed his hands, watched his steps, wore face masks and stayed safe. Then a small plane came to pick him in Ibadan for a… Read Full Story

Over One Million Nigerians Enrolled For N-Power In 48 Hours

No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours… Read Full Story

Six-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned Inside Kaduna Mosque

Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State… Read Full Story

How To Avoid Sliding From Success To Failure

When former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, directed banks to shore up their capital base to N25 billion in 2006, Intercontinental Bank was one of those that had no problem complying. The bank had built such a solid reputation for itself that when it issued its initial public offer, it enjoyed good subscription… Read Full Story

AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Unicorn Place Over N1.3bn Debt

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over indebtedness of over N1.3billion… Read Full Story

APC NEC Meeting: Apologise, Stop Denying Your Wrong Deeds, PDP Tells Presidency

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for denying the use of the Federal Executive Council Chamber for partisan purposes like playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

LAUTECH Resident Doctors Begin 5-Day Warning Strike Monday

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital chapter, has called on its members to embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday, June 29… Read Full Story

Buni’s Appointment Constitutional ― Giadom

Immediate past Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom has dismissed views by some critics that the appointment of the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee was in breach of the party’s constitution… Read Full Story

Revenue Collection: Court Fixes July 6 For Borehole Drillers Case Against Oyo Govt, Consultant

Justice Lateef Ganiyu of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has fixed July 6, 2020, for hearing in a case filed by some aggrieved members of the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners Practitioners (AWDROP) and Borehole Drilling Association of Nigeria (BODAN) against the Oyo State Government over the… Read Full Story

15 Things Effective Leaders Do With Extreme Consistency (II)

They understand that they are responsible for their success and that good luck is not something that magically happens. “Luck” is simply the result of hard work and identifying opportunities. They know that one must earn the right to be successful. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill states, “You are the master of your destiny… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Killings In Akinyele

AKINYELE Local Government Area in Oyo State is fast becoming a slaughter slab for innocent citizens. In the last one month, five persons have been reportedly slain in cold blood in the area. Citizens Bello Barakat, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mojeed Tirimisiyu and a yet to be identified young woman have all been… Read Full Story

Obafemi Awolowo And The Struggle Of The Middle Belt

A fortnight ago, a bill was proposed by Honourable Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue) for enshrining the Six Geopolitical Zones into law while renaming the North Central as “Middle Belt”. Knowing what we know, this bill is a rather tall order. But it raises issues that the educated public needs to understand. The peoples of the Middle Belt… Read Full Story