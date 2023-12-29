THE Federal Government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) may in the new year increase flying hours to sunset airports from 6pm to 9pm daily.

The acting director general, Nigeria Civlil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo dropped this hint at the agency’s Lagos regional headquarters, however emphasized that the government was specifically looking at increasing the flying hours to the sunset airports in the South East and other regions across the country.

Sunset airports are the aerodromes without landing facilities which airlines can only operate to between 7am and 6.30 pm.

According to Najomo, to make this plan a reality, the regulatory agency has since commenced working with other sister agencies like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other stakeholders.

While listing some of the benefits inherent in the policy to include: the ability of the airlines operating to the South East and other airports across the country to airlift more travellers and reduce flight delays and cancellations, especially in this yuletide, he identified some of the targeted airports as Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin and Ibadan among others.

He said: “The government is serious about reducing delays and cancellations among the airlines. Parts of the plans are to increase sunset time for some airports in the country, especially for airlines going to the South East at this period. What we want to do is to increase the flying time from 6pm to 9pm. There will be nothing like delays and cancellations for this yuletide period.”

Najomo used the opportunity to disclose the plans of the agency to create a portal for consumer complaints since the consumer protection directorate of the NCAA addresses about 50 to 60 complaints daily across the 22 airports in the country, while no fewer than 500 to 600 of such complaints are resolved monthly by the agency.

Equally, the NCAA Najomo said regularly filed weekly consumer reports to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo even as he stated that the agency was addressing most of the challenges faced by the air passengers.

“We are going to build a portal, which will come online very soon. We are also giving the minister a weekly report. One thing I can say here is that we are doing our best for consumer protection,” Najomo added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…