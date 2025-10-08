NBS kicks off 7th multiple indicator survey to bolster data for devt planning

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has announced the commencement of the seventh round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), aimed at generating reliable data to guide Nigeria’s development policies in key sectors such as health, education, nutrition, and child protection.

MICS, a globally recognised statistical initiative, provides comprehensive and internationally comparable data on the situation of women and children.

It serves as a critical tool for measuring progress under Nigeria’s national and regional development frameworks, including the Renewed Hope Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Head of the NBS Communication and Public Relations Department, Mr. Alesanmi Folorunso, said in a statement that MICS7 represents Nigeria’s most extensive data-gathering effort to address information gaps affecting women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Conducted every five years, the survey will collect data from selected households across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory using digital tools to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

It will also track key indicators linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enabling policymakers to design targeted interventions.

Statistician-General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, described MICS as Nigeria’s “trusted tool for understanding the lives of women and children since 1995,” noting that the data “transform complex realities into actionable insights that drive policy and progress.”

The NBS urged the public to cooperate with its trained field officers, who will begin household visits from December 3, 2025, to collect essential information for the survey.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

