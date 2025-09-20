Sleeping without medications

I want to know how to sleep naturally without the use of medications.

Silas (by SMS)

The best form of sleep is the one you do without any form of medications. Sleep that is induced with medications is not natural and should be avoided at all costs. To improve sleep without medication, establish a consistent sleep schedule, create a cool, dark, and quiet bedroom environment, and avoid stimulants like caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine before bed. Incorporate a relaxing pre-sleep routine, such as taking a warm shower or reading a book, and limit screen time in the hour or two before sleep. If you can’t fall asleep after about 20 minutes, get out of bed and do something calming in low light until you feel sleepy again.

