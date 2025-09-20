Ask the Doctor

Sleeping without medications

Dr. Wale Okediran
Sleeping without medications different medicine

I want to know how to sleep naturally without the use of medications.

Silas (by SMS)

The best form of sleep is the one you do without any form of medications. Sleep that is induced with medications is not natural and should be avoided at all costs.  To improve sleep without medication, establish a consistent sleep schedule, create a cool, dark, and quiet bedroom environment, and avoid stimulants like caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine before bed. Incorporate a relaxing pre-sleep routine, such as taking a warm shower or reading a book, and limit screen time in the hour or two before sleep. If you can’t fall asleep after about 20 minutes, get out of bed and do something calming in low light until you feel sleepy again. 

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article on typhoid fever How to diagnose typhoid fever
Next Article on HID Awolowo 10th year remembrance: Tinubu, Ogun gov, ex-governors, others honour HID Awolowo

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×