National grid collapses for sixth time in 2022

Barely one month after it recorded a system failure, Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed again, leading to a major blackout in all the states of the federation.

The national grid collapsed at around 12:23 pm on Wednesday, making the sixth time the grid suffered a failure between January and July 2022.

According to a report, electricity from the generation companies was abysmally low at 40MW against 3,000MW generated the previous day.

Meanwhile, allocations to the 10 electricity distribution companies were zero, except 40MW and 10MW to Abuja and Ibadan Discos respectively at 12:23 pm when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has launched an investigation to unravel the cause.

