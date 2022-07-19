Buhari unveils NNPC’s new logo

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the new logo of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, signalling the take-off of the organisation as a profitable commercial entity that will declare dividends to its shareholders.

The president performed the ceremony in the Conference Center of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, in a ceremony witnessed by top members of the administration, members of the international community and critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

The new logo he unveiled has the motto, “NNPC: Energy for today, Energy for tomorrow.”

Speaking at the event, President Buhari expressed delight that he had consistently had the opportunity to shape the course of the petroleum industry in the country.

He thanked the National Assembly for facilitating the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which had been in work over different administrations but only came to reality during the current dispensation.

More to come later…

