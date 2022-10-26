National carrier to start operation by December ― Hadi Sirika

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday that the proposed National Carrier would commence operation by December just as he disclosed that there is no going back on the Federal Government’s partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.

He spoke during a meeting convened by the Senate Committee on Aviation, the industry regulators and the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) in Abuja.

He frowned at the members of the AON for always kicking against the federal government’s decision to partner with Ethiopian Airlines on the proposed national carrier despite the fact that they were adequately briefed when the planning started seven years ago.

The Minister said the essence of having a national carrier was to improve services and make the industry affordable to all and sundry.

“The government has done extremely well for the local airlines and we have said any of them cannot be a national carrier.

“We have met severally with the airline operators and pleaded with them to invest in the project. This is because the Federal Government would have a minimum shareholding in it.

“As to what is the status of Nigeria Air? Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the laws of Nigeria which will become by God’s grace the much-awaited airline.

“It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year. It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.

“The intent is not to kill any business. The intent is to help to promote all businesses to be able to provide the needed service and employ our people. This is the intent and the more the merrier.

“The more that you have people doing businesses, then the ones that do it better take the advantage and they give more service and the people get served better.

“Also, if every one of them is doing very well without any favouritism, then it means that the competition will be healthy and will bring down the price of tickets and increase the propensity to fly and make more people fly and then make more money for the airlines and give more service to the country Nigeria.

“The fact that it is going to be a robust airline that is going to be established, that is going to have connections all over the world, it only means that the market of Nigeria which is 200 million people will begin to be the benefit of Nigerians not to the benefit of British Airways, Lufthansa and Emirates airlines of this world that are coming to take the money of Nigeria away.

“So the intent is noble. The idea is a very good one. Whether it will be established by the grace of God it will be established and it will be for the people,” he said.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Biodun Olujimi, earlier said the essence of the parley was for the Minister to clear the air on the concerns raised by members of the Airlines Operators of Nigeria.





According to her, the AON wanted to know the implications of the Ethiopian Airlines partnership with Nigeria Airlines Limited, especially how it would hamper the businesses of patriotic Nigerians who had invested massively in the aviation sector.

She said, “Some Nigerians had invested their hard-earned funds in Aviation and they felt that they would lose out completely if the Nigerian Government decided to partner the Ethiopian Airlines with mouth-watering incentives.”

The Vice President, AON, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, spoke on behalf of his other colleagues on the occasion.

He said what Ethiopian Airlines had decided to do, is to enter into the Nigerian market and reduced its prices to the detriment of the local operators over a period of six months and take over 60 per cent of the market share.

He said, “It is our belief that the six months period would lead to the liquidations of several domestic carriers. The Ethiopian Airlines/Nigeria Airlines Limited partnership may appear good initially but in the long run, it would have ripple effects on the local airlines whose market would have been decimated.

“In no distant time, the local airlines would be out of the market leaving only Ethiopian Airlines and a few others flying the Nigerian space.

“This would skyrocket the prices of flights because the demand would be higher than supply.

“Already, domestic airlines in Nigeria had ordered over 40 brand new aircraft. The effect of this is that all the Nigerian banks that had extended credits to the airlines would also be in trouble.

“Ethiopian Airlines wanted to be the National Flag Carrier while we have domestic airlines in Nigeria that a well equipped to fly international routes.

“Let us consider our own first because charity begins at home. Anything that would stand the test of time must start from home. Ethiopia does not have any agenda to grow Nigeria. They want to practice Aviation colonization in Africa.

If we allow them to come in on a silver platter, how do we now save our local airlines after they had been decimated by an airline owned 100 per cent by the Ethiopian government?

It is a deliberate policy of the Ethiopian government to make the proposal because Aviation is their major export. It is possible for the Mohammadu Buhari administration to leave a good legacy behind, not one that would kill the local airlines in Nigeria.

“We are hereby appealing to the administration through the Minister of Aviation to have a rethink on the Policy because it is not going to serve Nigeria any good.

“A strategic partner cannot be a competitor on the continent. Domestic airlines should be allowed to grow in order to develop.

“Already, Ethiopian Airlines is asking for a 15 – year tax holiday when no Nigerian carrier has been given one year tax holiday. We could do better than what we are doing if we have a such incentive.

“There is a multiplicity of taxes and levies we are battling within the industry that is crippling our operations and forcing the airfare to be skyrocketing on daily basis.”

The operators also explained that they had grown the industry from eight million passengers to 20 million, having one of the highest post-covid recovery growth in the world.

The AON insisted that there is nothing Ethiopian Airlines was doing that the local airlines could not do. We do not want the partnership to be known as National Carrier because it connotes ownership.

