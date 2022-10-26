I’ll revamp Niger Delta ports, other moribund infrastructure, Omo-Agege tells Olu of Warri

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ovie Omo-Agege, has vowed before the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to revamp all ports and other moribund infrastructure if he’s elected governor of Delta State.

Omo-Agege, who is the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave his word on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the palace of the first-class monarch.

“I’ll see to the rehabilitation of the moribund sea ports in the Niger Delta region and other decayed infrastructure in the area, with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging as the nation’s President,” he vowed.

In the entourage of Omo-Agege to the Olu of Warri royal Palace were the Delta APC deputy governorship candidate, Mr Friday Ossai Osanebi; the Director-General of the party’s governorship campaign organisation, Elder Godday Orubebe; the campaign coordinator for Delta Central Senatorial District, Dr Ominimini Obiuwevbi; the coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign group in Warri Kingdom, Dr Alex Ideh as well as Prince Yemi Emiko, among others.

He informed the foremost monarch that he had come for royal blessings and prayers from the stool, declaring that he is fully prepared for the onerous task ahead.

“I did not just wake up and decided to be governor of Delta State,” he enthused.

The Obarisi of Urhobo land lamented that Delta State had been badly managed by the present administration, especially in the last seven and a half years.

According to him, the maladministration is in spite of the government having collected over N2.8 trillion in Federal Allocation with virtually nothing to show for it in terms of infrastructural development or gainful employment for the teeming youths.

“Even though I have not come here to condemn anyone, unfortunately, there is no development on the ground that commensurate with the state’s income for the period under review,” Omo-Agege said.

He added that the Warri Kingdom, which used to be the hub of industry and economic entrepreneurship, “is fast becoming what it should not be.”

Omo-Agege, therefore, said the urban renewal programme was topmost in the cardinal programmes of his agenda with a view to getting the youths and women gainfully employed by creating enabling environment for them.

“We will get companies to come in and set up industries for the youths. We will definitely do everything possible to bring back all the oil firms that had relocated out of the Warri kingdom as a result of insecurity.

“Insecurity will be squarely confronted as we will provide enduring security for our people to checkmate kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, et cetera.

“When proper investment is made in the security sector, all the challenges will be tackled,” he declared.





Omo-Agege expressed high hope that the fortunes of Delta State will be much better with the emergence of the APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President, come 2023.

“Our prosperity will be better when I become Governor of Delta State and our son, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju is very set to key into the development agenda for the Warri Kingdom particularly in bringing back the moribund Warri Port, Koko Port, and Burutu Port while other privileged development issues will also be jointly worked upon.

“With Asiwaju as President, all these will be done for the development of our people.

“Also, any budgetary allocation for the development of the Warri Kingdom will be made following a decision from the Warri throne, not just through decision by politicians as presently obtainable.

“As regards DESOPADEC, which is expected to take care of oil-producing communities, one wonders that what is noticeable there today is just for selfish personal affairs,” he alleged.

Responding, the Olu of Warri commended Omo-Agege for coming out into the governorship race saying “people should not be hesitant to come out for service, as service is what Nigeria, Africa and the whole world need”.

The monarch, however, stated that if Nigeria wants to be exceptionally great, prospective rulers of the country must make the Niger Delta region truly flourish while people should not be put in pain, hence the country will survive.

The Olu remarked that it is God who elevates people because He alone “knows how to examine the true hearts of men that He will choose.”

He prayed to God to grant Omo-Agege his heart’s desires.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE