Makinde announces Oyelade as Chairman, media committee for second term bid

The Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has announced the appointment of Prince Dotun Oyelade as Chairman Media and publicity committee for the second term agenda of the Governor.

The appointment of Prince Dotun Oyelade who doubles as executive chairman of BCOS was made known by the Director-General of Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election bid, Hon Bayo Lawal at Omituntun house, along Idi ape Iwo road Ibadan

According to Hon Bayo Lawal, the appointment of Prince Oyelade was based on his outstanding track records in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State.

Prince Dotun Oyelade who is an executive media guru is expected to effectively coordinate the media and publicity committee of Governor Seyi with a view to ensuring the victory of the Governor and other candidates of PDP come 2023.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde had appointed Prince Dotun Oyelade to a similar position in 2018 which ushered in fresh administration in Oyo State in 2019 through effective coordination of media and planning before, during and after the 2019 polls

Also on the list of the Campaign council for Seyi Makinde’s second term bid include the Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran as Deputy Director-General for Oyo South, Hon Adeniyi Farinto Deputy DG Oyo North, Ezekiel Temitope Oladimeji Deputy DG Oyo Central, Director of women Mobilization Mrs Toyin Balogun, Dikko Salami Director of Youth Mobilisation, while former Commissioner for Education, Mr Taiwo Otegbeye and Personal Assistant to Governor, Alhaji Akeem Azeez are some of the members of the media and publicity committee.

