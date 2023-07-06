The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa State chapter has distance itself from a group known as ‘Concerned APC Stakeholders of Nasarawa State’ (CASNS), describing it as faceless and imposters.

Hon. Otaru Douglas, Nasarawa State APC Publicity Secretary, in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday, cautioned members of the “public to beware of the group and its naferious activities”.

Tribune Online gathered that the group surfaced at the beginning of Nasarawa state house of assembly leadership tussle early last month.

The statement read: “It has come to the notice of the All progressives Congress (APC) Nasarawa State, the repeated odious and nefarious activities of one imaginary self appointed spokesperson of a purported Concerned Stakeholders of our great party, who uses fictitious names as Alh. Yusuf Ibrahim or Alh Saidu Ibrahim, to sign offensive press statements, which is aimed at denigrating our respected leaders and causing security breach in the state.

“Let it be on record that this same imaginary individual and his group are alien and never known to the party. For the avoidance of doubts, the party has a comprehensive list of stakeholders and support groups under its administration. At no point in time do we have such a person, persons or group in our fold as concerned APC stakeholders”

“They remained imposters as we earlier described and should be disregarded by the general public. We particularly want to urge the media not to entertain or publish statements emanating from the said criminal group, who are merchants of violence and mischief makers who now feast on the 7th Assembly impasse which has long been laid before a competent court for judicial intervention”

“While we are not unaware of the inalienable civic and democratic rights of individuals or groups to coalesce as interest groups in pressing home demands, such should have a traceable identity of persons with modest character and not this kind of criminal, faceless shenanigans who have been recruited to cause acrimony within the body polity”

“More worrisome is the group’s recent and continued assault on the persons and character of some revered leaders and institutions in the state. This is an invitation to threat which cannot be overlooked”

“As a party, we take exception to such brazen insolence from a group taking to blackmail of the person and office of the respected Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Her Lordship, justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu, in their purported petition to the NJC”

“While we do not hold brief for the Chief Judge and her office whom we trust will address the issues raised about, using the name of the party APC is most disparaging and stands condemned in its entirety”

“Such audacious affront is very unbecoming of these hirelings of power mongers whose main enterprise is profiteering from conflict situations”

“In our considered opinion, committing to such sub-judice in a matter before the consideration of the eminent jurists is the height of political madness. It is detastable, intolerable and a punishable sacrilege”; the statement reads in part.

The statement further called on the security agencies to investigate Alh Yusuf Ibrahim, as it cautioned those fanning the embers of violence in the state to be weary of their infamy as the party will henceforth take decisive action on those with sinister motives.

“May we reiterate that Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe remains the known Speaker of the Nasarawa State 7th Assembly except otherwise decided by the courts. Those fronting Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi on the tracks of illegality should have a rethink and back off.

“Nevertheless, while we distance the party from their activities, we wish to call on Her Lordship, the chief Judge of Nasarawa State and the NJC to whom the purported petition was addressed to discountenance the said petition and treat same as a criminal enterprise, investigate, and punish those behind it adequately for criminal conspiracy, using the instrumentality of the law” the statement said.

