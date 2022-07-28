NAPTIP laments soaring cases of internal trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has recorded over 110 cases between January and June this year in Edo and Delta States as disclosed by the Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr Nduka Nwawenne.

Besides, the anti-human trafficking agency also disclosed that it has secured the conviction of four persons while 69 victims were rescued and 26 arrested.

Nwawenne who spoke in Benin on Thursday, on the occasion of the 2022 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons said that 15 persons out of those arrested have been rehabilitated by the agency between the first half of the year.

Speaking on the theme, “Use and Abuse of Technology, the zonal commander noted that technology has helped in the recruitment of victims through online dating platforms; enabled and facilitated the posting of fake job advertisements, fake scholarships and adverts on non-existing football clubs; advertising and connecting victims to a wide range of customers through the internet for sexual services among other advantages.

On the other hand, he added that technology has helped in facilitating the easy identification of victims; and in the investigation and prosecution of trafficking cases.

He lamented that cases of internal trafficking from one state in the country to another have reached an alarming level, pleading that something must be done to address the trend.

“Cases of internal trafficking of persons within the country have reached an alarming proportion. It is far higher than the trafficking of persons abroad. People think external trafficking is higher than internal for the simple reason that it gets more publicity. Internal trafficking in persons has reached a crisis situation and something has to be done by all stakeholders.”