NANS protests against continuous closure of varsities in Kwara

Scores of university students, on Tuesday, in Ilorin, staged a peaceful protest to call for an end to the strike action being embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU).

The youth, who carried placards with such messages as “#ENDASUU strike” and “Reform All Sectors”, among others, took the protest against continuous closure of Nigeria universities around major roads in the state capital.

Speaking with journalists in front of the Government House, Ilorin, the chairman, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Salami Wasiu Onidigbe, said that, “we want the Federal Government to comply with the ASUU demands.”

“What informed the solidarity gathering is all about the continuous closure of our campuses, most especially our universities. Our universities have been under lock and key for the past seven months and that has kept us at home doing nothing. We are fed up with the continuous stay at home. We want the Federal Government to comply with the ASUU demands. ASUU demands are genuine and timely. If the Federal Government can respond to the agitation of ASUU, we are going to stop the protest. In summary, the reason why we are here is to show solidarity with ASUU so that the ASSU strike should come to an end.

“Our advice for the government is to please dance to the tune of ASUU, on Wednesday, because we heard that the government would be having a meeting on Wednesday with the ASUU. The ASSU demands should be considered so that we can go back to our classes,” he said.

