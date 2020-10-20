Hundreds of tensed looking protesters at about 12:35 pm, on Tuesday, took over the main entrance of National Assembly complex in support of SWAT.

The protesters who embarked on a procession from the Unity Fountain beside Transcorp Hilton Hotel were armed with clubs, iron and other harmful gadgets.

Few minutes after arriving at the National Assembly complex, they blocked major roads leading thereby preventing the free flow of vehicles.

In the bid to avoid break down of law and order around the National Assembly, the security operatives shut down the National Assembly main gate as staff and other visitors diverted to the SGF gate.

Meanwhile, report from Dutse area of Bwari Area Council, indicated that no fewer than three youths died during the clash between the #EndSARS protesters and Pro-SWAT group.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

Pro-SWAT invade NASS, federal secretariat, molest motorists

JUST IN: IGP Lists Requirements As Training Of SWAT Officers Begins Monday

The training of the officers of the recently created Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) unit by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in place of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will commence on Monday in Osun and Nasarawa States.

Pro-SWAT invade NASS, federal secretariat, molest motorists