The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly condemned the killing of over 180 innocent people in heinous and barbaric attacks that took place in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on December 24, 2023.

NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the loss of over 180 innocent lives was a tragic and devastating event that must be condemned by all well-meaning individuals and organisations.

“These attacks not only violate the sanctity of human life but also undermine the peaceful coexistence of the diverse communities in Plateau State. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) stands in solidarity with the affected communities and extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

“We call on the relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is imperative that security agencies take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of the public.

“These attacks have caused fear and panic among the population, and it is crucial that those responsible are apprehended and held accountable for their actions,” Emonefe said.

He maintained that an investigation should be thorough and comprehensive, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice, insisting that the perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He added, “This will not only provide justice for the victims and their families but also send a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

“These ferocious acts are of concern to the Nigerian students because many of those killed in these attacks were students from various higher institutions who had come back home on holidays to be with their families. It is unimaginable that the dreams and aspirations of these deceased students have been shattered as a result of insecurity.

“While we acknowledge the current economic challenges faced by our country and the efforts being made by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the situation, It is in our collective interest to support the government in any way we can.

It is crucial to remember that insecurity and development cannot coexist, and we must work towards creating a safe and prosperous Nigeria,” the NANS President stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Primate Ayodele releases 91-page prophecy for 2024

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is…

NIMC issues new guidelines for date of birth modification

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued new guidelines for the modification of…

Sen Natasha spreads Christmas cheer with generous palliatives in Kogi Central

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on…

Five Nigerian musicians who had the biggest hit songs in 2023

Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making…

History will judge me, I gave Nigeria my best as ‘president,’ IBB declares

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) has said history will judge him as leader of the country for…

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin in five rounds

Anthony Joshua delivered one of his best displays in recent memory with an impressive stoppage of Otto Wallin in…