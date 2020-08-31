The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South-West zone has commended Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, over the reduction in the tuition fees of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA), Akungba Akoko.

The leadership of the Students’ Union in the zone led by its Coordinator, Kowe Odunayo Amos, said the steps taken by the governor over the downward reduction indicated that the governor has a listening ear.

Amos who noted that the reduction in the tuition fees would go a long way to reduce the burden of the students and their parents despite the political meaning being attached to the reduction of the tuition fees.

He said, “we cannot but appreciate governor Rotimi Akeredolu who listened to the plea of Nigerian students and the helpless parents despite several antagonizing words from the opposition who felt the reduction is political.”

“A critical look at the foregoing reveals that the executive governor of Ondo state has marshalled his focus on the deliberate and innovative course of action intended to place the academic sector on a higher pedestal which will, in turn, fast track development.”

The students’ leader, however, appealed to the governor to also extend the same gestures to three other higher institutions in the state and called on the authorities of these institutions to meet with governor Akeredolu.

Amos said “just like Oliver Twist, we will continue to ask for more, we kindly request as follows; reduction of UNIMED tuition fees, reduction of OAUSTECH tuition fees and reduction of RUGIPO tuition fees.

“We hereby call on the governing council of OAUTECH, RUGIPO, UNIMED to also follow the step taken by the governing council of Adekunle Ajasin University in the reduction review.”

The students also pleaded with the governor to attend to some challenges affecting the Olusegun Agagu University of Technology Okitipupa, such as security, electricity, hostels facilities and other infrastructures.

OAUTECH has been facing lots of challenges as regard security, we request the establishment of Amotekun security base in OAUTECH.

“Electricity and hostels facilities on our campuses; we also request for more hostels in our campuses. Payment of bursary for all indigenes of Ondo State.

“We would continue to ask for more because you have shown us that the interest of Nigerian Students is your priority.

“We also thank all stakeholders and government functionaries who have made this reduction possible. God bless you!

The student, however, pledged their support for the reelection of Akeredolu, saying, “Let me reiterate it again that Nigerian Students will determine the peace of the October 10 election and elect whoever will be governor of Ondo.”

Akeredolu slashed the tuition fees of students of the AAUA last week, saying the cut in the fees became necessary following the appeal by students and other stakeholders in view of the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country on parents and students.

