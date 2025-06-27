NANS backs NNPC leadership on reforms

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared its total support for the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) in the ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of the nation’s oil and gas sub-sector.

The student body also condemned what it described as acts of sabotage by both internal and external forces bent on discrediting the current leadership of the company, led by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd., Bayo Ojulari.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa.

Ajasa stated that the NANS leadership received with grave concern the recent public notice issued by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, which exposed a coordinated sabotage campaign orchestrated by both internal and external forces determined to undermine the current leadership and halt the transformational progress taking place within the organization.

“These elements—threatened by reform, transparency, and accountability—have resorted to spreading misinformation, scandalous fabrications, and calculated falsehoods in a desperate bid to derail the patriotic effort to reposition NNPC Ltd. into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy institution in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As the umbrella body of over 40 million Nigerian students across the nation and beyond, NANS unequivocally declares its total support for the leadership of NNPC Ltd. and the bold reforms of the Tinubu administration in the petroleum sector.

“The current transformation is not just timely—it is vital to securing the future of our economy and national sovereignty,” the statement added.

Ajasa warned that Nigerian students would not stand by while enemies of progress attempt to hijack the nation’s collective destiny. He stressed that if those behind this campaign of calumny and vendetta do not immediately cease their actions and rethink their mission, NANS would mobilize in massive numbers across the country to resist them.

He described the situation as a case of corruption fighting back and insisted that the students are prepared to take lawful, peaceful, but firm action to defend the integrity of NNPC Ltd. and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is corruption fighting back, and we, the students of Nigeria, refuse to be silent. We will confront sabotage with solidarity. We will match misinformation with truth. We will counter regression with resolve.

“We urge all patriotic Nigerians, progressive forces, and the media to rally behind this national effort to cleanse and restore dignity to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The battle for a better Nigeria must not be lost to the agents of the past,” NANS stated.

