Top 20 best US airports in 2025

Airports are often seen as necessary evils—places we pass through with headphones on, sandwich in hand, hoping to survive security and find our gate without stress. But not all airports are created equal. Some offer more than just a terminal; they provide thoughtful design, local flavor, efficient logistics, and even a bit of joy.

To find out which airports are truly worth arriving early for in the United States , The Washington Post analyzed data from over 2,300 travelers, 450,000 while 20 of the best airports in the US for 2025.

1. Portland International Airport (PDX) – Oregon

Nature meets design at PDX. Travelers walk into a space filled with skylights, timber roof beams, real trees, and soothing wood tones. Local shops, a microcinema, live musicians, a speakeasy, and even airport llamas add charm. No price gouging either—just Pacific Northwest authenticity.





2. Long Beach Airport (LGB) – California

LGB delivers open-air boarding, retro-chic vibes, and palm tree courtyards that make you forget you’re flying. The 1941 art deco terminal, fire pits, WPA mosaics, and community events make it a people-first space.



3. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) – D.C.

Steps from Capitol Hill, this transit-connected gem features domed ceilings, classic American architecture, and rare views of the Potomac, monuments, and even politicians in the wild.



4. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – Minnesota

MSP blends small-airport ease with big-city perks. From the purple-hued Prince store to a dedicated quiet zone, indie film theater, and comfy chairs, it balances practicality with playfulness.



5. Seattle Paine Field (PAE) – Washington

Think luxury lounge, not public airport. With fireplaces, leather seating, scenic views of Mount Rainier and Boeing jets, plus an old-school departure board, PAE gives boutique travel energy.



6. Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport (PVD) – Rhode Island

Travelers gush over the spotless restrooms decorated with flowers, minimal lines, and surprise live music. It’s a low-stress gateway offering local charm and a Little Free Library.



7. Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) – New Mexico

A love letter to Southwestern culture—complete with adobe styling, Native murals, piñon coffee, wood vigas, and over 900 aircraft models. Even the benches feel local.



8. Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – Indiana

Steel, glass, sunlight. The terminal layout is intuitive and clean, with local flair (like steak and shrimp cocktail at Harry & Izzy’s) and bold public art.



9. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) – Utah

Newly rebuilt from scratch, “The New SLC” is a shining example of what modern airports can be—high ceilings, smart tech, ample charging ports, and views of Utah’s peaks.



10. Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) – Michigan

A Delta stronghold where design matters—think: a water-arc fountain simulating flight paths, a “disco tunnel” of lights and music, and efficient people movers through mile-long concourses.



11. Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Florida

Known for its clean layout, well-managed terminals, solid food, and breezy flows—TPA keeps travel hassle-free without sacrificing comfort.

12. John Wayne Airport (SNA) – California

This Orange County airport wins for calm vibes, midcentury design, quick security lines, and proximity to the beach—smaller and more stylish than LAX.

13. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) – Wisconsin

MKE offers simplicity and warmth with a regional Midwestern touch. Easy to navigate, stress-free, and homey with no-frills efficiency.

14. Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – California

BUR is beloved for its intimacy and fast exits. Skip the chaos of LAX for this approachable, old-school Hollywood-style airport with personality.

15. Ontario International Airport (ONT) – California

A functional alternative to LAX. Travelers enjoy ONT’s lower crowds, quick boarding, and local commuter feel with convenient shuttle access.

16. Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) – South Carolina

Small but polished. South Carolina’s CAE is relaxed and orderly, with upgraded features, ample parking, and little to no lines.

17. Washington Dulles International (IAD) – Virginia

Although vast, Dulles offers a refined international experience. Designed by Eero Saarinen, it combines elegant terminals with smooth connections and recent renovations.

18. Dallas Love Field (DAL) – Texas

Home to Southwest Airlines, DAL boasts streamlined check-ins, smooth operations, and a laid-back Texan spirit in a neat package.

19. Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) – Maryland

With great transit links and balanced terminals, BWI is a frequent flyer favorite—less chaotic than Dulles, more accessible than Reagan for some.

20. Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) – North Carolina

RDU is the definition of modern efficiency. Wide gates, fast security, sleek architecture, and a clear sense of flow—without feeling too corporate.