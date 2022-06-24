PM Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion decision is a “big step backwards”

World News
By Tribune Online
UK's Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion, UK's Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion, Angry UK lawmakers trigger , Britain’s debt profile, UK borrows £128bn, Britain, jobs, coronavirus, UK, British PM fights coronavirus in intensive care, Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday a decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion was a “big step backwards”.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It’s a very important decision. I’ve got to tell you, I think it’s a big step backwards,” he told a news conference in Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth meeting.

“I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

PM Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion decision is a “big step backwards”

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.


Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

PM Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion decision is a “big step backwards”

You might also like
World News

Biden calls US Supreme court abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for the court…

World News

US Supreme court overturns constitutional right to abortion

World News

Netflix cuts 300 more jobs after subscriptions fall

World News

US Senate passes first gun control bill in decades

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More