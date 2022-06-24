PM Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion decision is a “big step backwards”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday a decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion was a “big step backwards”.

“It’s a very important decision. I’ve got to tell you, I think it’s a big step backwards,” he told a news conference in Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth meeting.

“I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does.”

