FG to restore power to Maiduguri in 6 weeks

The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed plans to restore power supply to Maiduguri, Borno State Capital in six weeks.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the Vice-Chancellor, Borno State University, Prof. Umar Kyari Sandabe who led his management team to the minister’s office in Abuja.

Chronicling the operations of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), Engr. Abubakar said all efforts are in gear to restore power to Maiduguri.

According to him, independent power plant projects are being handled through the policy on Off-grid and Mini-grid.

He said further that the Mini-grid will adequately cater for all renewables.

The minister further directed that the rural electrification agency explore ways in which the State universities will benefit from the energising education policy of the Federal Government.

Speaking earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Borno State University, Prof. Umar Kyari Sandabe commended the minister of power for his unrelenting efforts at reforming the power sector. He said the institution has been out of power supply since 2020 due to the insurgency.

According to him, the University has been on generators which takes a huge sum of its funding, adding that the generators, despite consuming huge sums of funds, do not provide adequate needed electricity power for the University operations.