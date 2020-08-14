N30,000 Minimum Wage: Organised labour in Kogi not resting in negotiation ― Union leader

Kogi State Workers have been assured that the Leadership of the Organised Labour in the state is not resting on its oars in the negotiation of the approved N30, 000 minimum wage implementation.

Comr. Tade Adeyemi, State President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees made the disclosure at the Special Delegate Conference Held on Friday at the NUJ Press Centre, said the Organized Labour has chosen the slow and steady in trying to arrive at the new minimum wage.

According to the NULGE President, the Organized Labour had chosen slow approach in looking at the best option for the workers so that workers in the state would not be shortchanged from the available approved lists presented by the government.

He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic was what slowed down the negotiation between Government and the Organised Labour, commended the State government for there cooperation in meeting up with the new minimum wage.

He described the operation of the Organized Labour in the state in the last four years as challenging, said to be able to navigate the stormy challenge, the Organized Labour in the interest of the workers opted for the dialogue option in achieving results.

Tade said the Organized Labour is not resting on the issues of non-promotion and other issues affecting the welfare of the workers in the state, said the Organized Labour has directed all unions to submit a list of the workers affected by several challenges to a Committee it has constituted.

Tade urged the incoming executives of Nigeria Union of Agric and Allied Employees to make the welfare of there members cardinal, assuring of better days for the Kogi State workers.

