UNILAG: Sack of Ogundipe follows due process, Babalakin insists

The pro-chancellor and chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos( UNILAG), Akoka, Dr Wale Babalakin, on Friday insisted that the termination of the appointment of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the university followed due process.

He also said Prof Ogundipe was served all the allegations levelled against his person and given enough time to defend himself and that he actually did.

He said he is a product of law and therefore could not do anything unlawful.

He said that is why it was now surprising that he(Prof Ogundipe) was pretending as if he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.

He said it was not even only Ogundipe that was found culpable of wrongdoing, especially as regards what he called financial recklessness by the investigation panel as there are others in and now out of the university system that is also indicted.

Though he didn’t mention any of them, he said those involved would still be served the consequences of their actions.

Babalakin gave this revelation on Friday at a media conference held at the MMA 2 wing of the Lagos Airport on Friday.

He said the sack and all issues surrounding it were not personal but a way to make UNILAG a better brand globally.

He said he found out that the problem about UNILAG is no paucity of funds but that of misappropriation and financial recklessness on the part of the management.

“And that is why I stopped giving the university my own personal money as I used to do since I became the chairman of the governing council.

“I don’t collect a dime nor a sitting allowance from the university as I see my appointment as a contribution to the development of the university, which is my alma mater.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…Sack of Ogundipe follows due process

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…Sack of Ogundipe follows due process

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza…Sack of Ogundipe follows due process

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …Sack of Ogundipe follows due process

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…Sack of Ogundipe follows due process