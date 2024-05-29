There are many theories on what to do or what you can’t do when taking care of wounds but most of these theories have been debunked to be myths with no real proof.

Below are some of the myths and the facts:

Cleaning a wound with hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol is best. This is false; using hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol to clean an injury can actually harm the tissue and delay healing. The best way to clean a minor wound is with cool running water and mild soap. Rinse the wound for at least five minutes to remove dirt, debris, and bacteria. Wounds that are large, deep, or bleeding nonstop should be treated by a professional.

Leave wound scrapes uncovered: This is false; a bandage can be used to protect the area from rubbing against clothing and dirt and bacteria. That can help the wound heal faster. To reduce the risk of infection, always clean a wound before bandaging. If you have a cut, bandages can also help hold the edges of the cut together.

It is best to pull a bandage slowly: this is a fact. Ripping a bandage off too quickly can pull the scab off or reopen the wound. Instead, peel the bandage off slowly and gently. If the bandage feels like it is stuck to the scab, soak it in warm water to soften the scab. To avoid tearing out hair around the wound, pull the bandage gradually in the same direction as hair growth.

Keep a wound moist: Keeping wounds moist helps wounds heal faster and can help keep bandages from sticking. This is especially helpful for large wounds and scrapes. Keeping the area clean and applying a thin layer of antibiotic ointment can help prevent infection.

Butter is good for burns: This is untrue. Putting butter or ice on a burn won’t help and could lead to further damage. For minor burns, hold the area under cool running water until the pain eases. To protect blistered skin, cover the area with a sterile gauze bandage. Use a nonstick dressing if available, and wrap the bandage loosely so it won’t stick to burned skin.

