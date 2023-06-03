The eight-storey apartment building is located in Guangzhou, China. It is known as Number 28 on Yongxing Jie and it stands right in the middle of a very busy overpass which encircles it, with residents living there while vehicles pass through almost round the clock.

The story behing the apartment encircled by the overpass is quite an interesting one. According to odditycentral.com, it dates back to 2008 when several buildings in Guangzhou’s Haizhu District were slated for demolition to make way for the overpass.

While virtually all the owners of buildings in the area agreed to sell their homes to the authorities and relocate, the three owners of the apartment building took a firm stance, refusing to abandon their homes and did not allow further negotiations with the authorities of the province on the matter.

According to the report, faced with the resistance, the province chose to abandon negotiations and instead constructed the overpass around the building. This encircled building still stands there today in the middle of the bustling overpass.

Despite having any chances of receiving compensation after the encircling overpass was built, the owners, who are said to be three brothers, refused to vacate their 30-square-metre building, just as it was gathered that more people have rented and occupied the apartment.

