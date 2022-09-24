My weak leg bones

I am a regular reader of your Health Column. I am 74 years old. I always feel pains in my legs whenever I stand up on my legs. Doctor, are my leg bones weak? What can I do to strengthen the bones?

Francis (by SMS)

Weakness in the legs can be caused by problems in the muscles, ligaments and bones in the legs. Unlike the muscle and ligament problems which can be handled promptly, bone problems can be more problematic. Bone weakness (Osteoporosis) is a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle. It can happen to anyone, but it’s more common in women and older adults. There are treatments available that can help prevent or treat osteoporosis. The first step in treating osteoporosis is to get a diagnosis. Your doctor will ask about your medical history and do a physical exam. They may also order tests, such as a bone density test, to confirm the diagnosis. Once osteoporosis is diagnosed, your doctor will work with you to create a treatment plan. The goals of treatment are to prevent bone loss, reduce the risk of fractures, and improve bone strength. Getting enough calcium and vitamin D is important for bone health. Although a balanced diet can provide these important body nutrients, the Vitamin supplements are available. In addition, exercise such as walking can help strengthen bones and improve balance. This can help reduce the risk of falls, which can lead to fractures. Since smoking cigarettes can increase the risk of osteoporosis, cessation of smoking by those who indulge in the habit can go a long way in tackling the problem.

