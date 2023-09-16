I have some varicose veins in my left leg. Kindly let me know how to manage it.

Bode (by SMS)

Varicose veins are swollen, twisted blood vessels that bulge just under your skin’s surface. These blue or purple bulges usually appear in your legs, feet and ankles. They can be painful or itchy. Spider veins, which may surround varicose veins, are smaller red or purple lines that appear close to your skin’s surface.

Although they can be unsightly and uncomfortable, varicose veins aren’t dangerous for most people. In some cases, severe varicose veins can lead to serious health problems, such as blood clots. You can relieve most varicose vein symptoms at home or your doctor can treat them with injections, laser therapy or surgery.

Varicose veins occur when the walls of your veins weaken. As blood pressure in your vein increases, the weakened walls allow your vein to get bigger. As your vein stretches, the valves that keep blood moving in one direction in your vein can’t work like they should. Sluggish blood backs up or pools in your vein, causing your vein to swell, bulge and twist.

Vein walls and valves can become weak for several reasons, including: Hormones, The aging process, Excess weight, Restrictive clothing as well as Pressure inside the vein from standing for long periods.

Although there isn’t a cure for varicose veins, these treatments can reduce their appearance and relieve discomfort: Elevation: To increase blood flow and decrease pressure in your veins, you should elevate your legs above your waist several times throughout the day.

Elastic stockings: Supportive stockings or socks compress your veins and reduce discomfort. The compression stops your veins from stretching and helps blood flow.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE