My urination is always split

Anytime I am urinating, the stream always splits into two. I am a 40-year-old man. Please, what is wrong with me?

Amos (by SMS)

A split urine stream is most often caused by temporary adhesion at the urethral opening—commonly from dried semen, mucus, or mild irritation—and is usually harmless and short-lived.

READ ALSO: My frequent urination

Persistent splitting, especially with weak flow, pain, or difficulty urinating, may indicate conditions such as urethral stricture, meatal stenosis, phimosis, or prostate enlargement. Since your own case is a persistent one, a proper examination by a doctor will be necessary.