My urination is always split

Anytime I am urinating, the stream always splits into two. I am a 40-year-old man. Please, what is wrong with me?
Amos (by SMS)
A split urine stream is most often caused by temporary adhesion at the urethral opening—commonly from dried semen, mucus, or mild irritation—and is usually harmless and short-lived.
READ ALSO: My frequent urination
Persistent splitting, especially with weak flow, pain, or difficulty urinating, may indicate conditions such as urethral stricture, meatal stenosis, phimosis, or prostate enlargement. Since your own case is a persistent one, a proper examination by a doctor will be necessary.
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