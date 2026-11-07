Ask the Doctor

My urination is always split

Dr. Wale Okediran
My urination urine

Anytime I am urinating, the stream always splits into two. I am a 40-year-old man. Please, what is wrong with me?

Amos (by SMS)

A split urine stream is most often caused by temporary adhesion at the urethral opening—commonly from dried semen, mucus, or mild irritation—and is usually harmless and short-lived.

READ ALSO: My frequent urination

Persistent splitting, especially with weak flow, pain, or difficulty urinating, may indicate conditions such as urethral stricture, meatal stenosis, phimosis, or prostate enlargement. Since your own case is a persistent one, a proper examination by a doctor will be necessary.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article vagina discharge How aging affects the vagina My challenge with vagina discharge
Next Article Bibilore Omotosho mineral recovery Nigeria should explore new opportunities in critical mineral recovery —Omotosho, International Water Association chair

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune