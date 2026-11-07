My challenge with vagina discharge

Despite all my efforts to maintain good hygiene, I always have vagina discharge. Please help me to avoid the embarrassment.

Iyabo (by SMS)

Vagina discharge can be caused by an infection or the presence of a foreign body such as a family planning device, bits of tissue paper or sanitary pad in the vagina. The best thing to do is for you to see a doctor for an examination. The doctor will also take a swab of your vagina and send it to the Laboratory for an examination which may reveal an infection as well as the right medications to use for it.