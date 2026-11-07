Nigeria should explore new opportunities in critical mineral recovery —Omotosho, International Water Association chair

Bibilore Omotosho, Nigeria’s Governing Member Chair of the International Water Association (IWA), speaks with SEYI SOKOYA about her environmental consulting experience, international water-sector leadership, participation in a Lagos State alternative-energy consultancy, doctoral research on electrochemical lithium recovery, and the potential for responsible critical-mineral recovery from Nigeria’s industrial water streams.

You have more than 13 years of experience in environmental consulting, water management and professional leadership. How has this shaped your approach to Nigeria’s environmental challenges?

My professional experience has taught me that environmental challenges cannot be resolved through technical solutions alone. Effective governance, regulatory compliance, institutional coordination and sustainable operational planning are equally important.

My early professional experience included assignments with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and the Lagos Waste Management Authority, followed by work in the private sector. I subsequently established HSP & BEES Environmental Consulting, registered in 2017, through which I have undertaken environmental and wastewater-management consulting assignments.

One example is my involvement in wastewater-management consulting for facilities within RCCG Redemption City in Ogun State, working through Vistaplan Consulting. This experience reinforced the importance of assessing environmental problems within their actual operational and institutional contexts rather than relying solely on theoretical solutions.

I have also been involved in alternative-energy planning through Tree of Life Autoworld Limited, a Nigerian company in which I serve as a Director and Project Manager. My documented participation in a Lagos State Government consultancy included discussions on project methodology, implementation planning and stakeholder-engagement strategy.

These experiences have strengthened my interest in solutions that connect environmental protection, energy technologies and responsible resource management. They also influence my doctoral research, which investigates emerging approaches to selective lithium recovery from brines.

You became Nigeria’s Governing Member Chair of IWA in 2023. What has the role involved, and how can international professional engagement benefit Nigeria’s water sector?

My involvement with IWA began in 2015 through its Young Water Professionals network, where I subsequently held national leadership responsibilities before becoming Nigeria’s Governing Member Chair in 2023.

In this position, I represent Nigeria within IWA’s international governance structure and facilitate engagement between Nigerian water-sector institutions, professionals and the international water community. My responsibilities include promoting professional participation, supporting institutional collaboration and helping connect Nigerian stakeholders with international knowledge and opportunities.

I participated in engagements associated with the 2024 IWA World Water Congress in Toronto and have undertaken technical reviewing assignments for international water-sector conferences. Since 2024, I have also served on the Management Committee of IWA’s Anaerobic Digestion Specialist Group.

One of my substantial leadership assignments was coordinating Nigeria’s bid to host the 2027 IWA Water and Development Congress. This required engagement with IWA’s international leadership, Lagos State Government officials and other institutional stakeholders.

International professional engagement creates opportunities for knowledge exchange, institutional partnerships and exposure to emerging approaches. However, its real value lies in applying relevant knowledge to Nigeria’s water management, infrastructure and environmental challenges.

You led Nigeria’s bid to host the 2027 IWA Water and Development Congress, but Uganda won. What lessons emerged from the process?

As Nigeria’s National Bid Lead, I coordinated the preparation and submission of the hosting proposal, working with IWA, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, and other institutional stakeholders.

The proposal positioned Lagos as a potential host city and addressed conference infrastructure, international accessibility, technical programming, local participation, institutional partnerships and the anticipated benefits for Nigeria and West Africa.

An important part of the assignment was coordinating institutional engagement and securing government support. The proposal received backing from the Lagos State Government, including a formal expression of support from the governor.

Although Uganda ultimately secured the hosting rights, the process demonstrated the importance of institutional coordination, credible planning and practical commitments when competing to host major international events.

For me, it was also an opportunity to apply professional leadership beyond routine association activities by coordinating a complex proposal involving government institutions and international stakeholders.

The experience and relationships established through the process provide a foundation for future professional collaboration and international engagement.

Beyond your IWA responsibilities, you have participated in a Lagos State alternative-energy consultancy. What was your contribution?

Tree of Life Autoworld Limited was selected through a competitive evaluation by the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for a consultancy involving the assessment of abandoned oil and gas facilities for possible conversion to autogas stations, stakeholder engagement and alternative-energy infrastructure planning.

The company ranked first in the competitive evaluation and was subsequently awarded the consultancy.

As a director and project manager, I participated in the government contract negotiations in January 2026 while visiting Nigeria during my university’s academic break.

During the negotiations, I contributed to discussions concerning project methodology, implementation planning, policy considerations and stakeholder-engagement strategy. My role and participation were recorded in the official government meeting minutes.

The consultancy subsequently included an external stakeholders’ engagement involving government agencies, regulators and industry representatives to examine opportunities and practical requirements for alternative-fuel infrastructure development.

This experience illustrates the importance of aligning technical planning with regulatory requirements, institutional participation and implementation realities.

It also reflects my broader professional interest in the connections among environmental management, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure development.

Your doctoral research at UNLV focuses on AI-optimised electrochemical technologies for lithium recovery from brines. What problem are you trying to solve?

My doctoral research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas investigates selective lithium recovery from brines using redox-couple electrodialysis and a composite membrane incorporating lithium-ion-conducting materials. A central focus is the development and evaluation of a composite membrane intended to support selective lithium-ion transport in complex saline solutions. Lithium is important for rechargeable batteries, electric vehicles and energy-storage systems. However, lithium-bearing brines also contain other dissolved ions, which can complicate separation and affect recovery efficiency.

My research examines membrane properties and electrochemical operating conditions, including the use of hydrogen-based electrode reactions within the separation process.

Artificial intelligence is intended to support operational optimisation by analysing experimental data and identifying relationships between operating conditions and process performance. The principal research focus is the membrane and electrochemical separation system, while AI serves as a supporting optimisation tool.

The work is ongoing. Experimental validation is necessary to determine separation performance, energy requirements, operational stability and the limitations of the proposed approach.

Could Nigeria apply such technologies to recover lithium or other critical minerals from industrial water, particularly streams generated by the oil and gas sector?

It is a possibility worth investigating, but it would be premature to assume that Nigeria’s industrial water streams contain lithium at commercially recoverable concentrations simply because they are saline.

Produced water from petroleum operations varies in composition according to geological formations, reservoir conditions and production processes. Salinity alone does not establish whether lithium or another valuable mineral is present in sufficient quantities for economic recovery.

The first step should be systematic resource characterisation, including measuring mineral concentrations, analysing water chemistry, assessing available volumes and understanding how composition varies over time.

Where the findings justify further investigation, laboratory studies could examine suitable recovery technologies, including membrane-based and electrochemical approaches.

Technical feasibility, energy requirements, environmental safeguards, waste management and economic performance would then need to be assessed.

For Nigeria, this should be approached as a research opportunity rather than an established commercial proposition.

What would Nigeria need to do to determine whether this opportunity is viable?

Nigeria would benefit from coordinated research involving universities, government agencies, geological institutions, environmental professionals and industrial operators.

Reliable sampling and laboratory analysis should come first. Without credible information on mineral concentrations and the characteristics of relevant water streams, investment decisions would be speculative.

If initial assessments identify promising resources, researchers could undertake laboratory experiments and, where justified, pilot-scale investigations to evaluate recovery efficiency, selectivity, energy consumption and operational stability. Industry participation would be important because technologies must eventually be assessed against actual operating conditions. Government institutions would also need to ensure appropriate environmental safeguards and regulatory oversight.

The objective should not simply be to recover a valuable mineral. It should be to determine whether recovery is technically feasible, economically justified and environmentally responsible. Investment should follow evidence, not assumptions.

What broader lesson does the intersection of water management and critical-mineral recovery offer policymakers and investors attending Nigeria Mining Week 2026?

Water should occupy a more prominent place in discussions about critical minerals and energy transition.

Mining, mineral processing and energy production all have significant water-management requirements. At the same time, some saline industrial streams may contain dissolved materials worth investigating for recovery.

My experience across environmental consulting, water-sector leadership, alternative-energy planning and doctoral research has reinforced the importance of considering these sectors together rather than treating water, energy and mineral resources as completely separate areas.

However, not every waste stream represents a viable resource. Mineral concentrations, recovery efficiency, extraction costs, energy requirements and environmental consequences must all be considered.

Policymakers can support reliable resource data, responsible research and collaboration among universities, industry and government. Investors need credible technical and economic evidence before committing capital.

Nigeria should explore emerging opportunities while avoiding claims that have not yet been scientifically or commercially demonstrated.

Looking ahead, what are your priorities in research and professional leadership?

My immediate academic priority is to advance my doctoral research on electrochemical technologies for selective lithium recovery from brines.

Professionally, I intend to continue contributing to international water-sector collaboration while strengthening my expertise at the intersection of water management, energy technologies and critical-mineral recovery.

My longer-term interest is in applying research and professional experience to the evaluation and development of sustainable resource-recovery technologies.

Nigeria would benefit from stronger partnerships among universities, government and industry to investigate practical environmental and resource-management challenges.

Ultimately, meaningful progress requires credible science, effective institutions and solutions that deliver measurable benefits without creating disproportionate environmental or economic costs.