My troublesome pile

My pile which was hitherto under has got worse. I have tried all kinds of medications and diets to no avail. A friend suggested that I should undergo surgery as a permanent solution but I am afraid. Kindly advise me.

Ibrahim (by SMS)

Surgery for the management of Pile (Haemorrhoids) is well established treatment for chronic cases that are unresponsive to medications and diet. The procedure is very safe and effective when carried out by a qualified expert in a well -equipped hospital.

