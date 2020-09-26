My son’s meningitis

My 12- year old son recently went to visit his aunty in another part of the country only to take ill. He is now in hospital for Meningitis. I am surprised at this development since he has never been sick before. Kindly enlighten me.

Ngozi (by SMS)

Meningitis is a bacterial or viral infection of the meninges, which cover the brain and spinal cord. This serious disease can spread quickly from person to person especially during some periodic epidemic seasons. Each type of meningitis has a slightly different cause, but each ultimately acts in the same way with symptoms ranging from stiff neck, high fever, headaches, to vomiting. In view of its severity, a hospital admission under the care of a trained medical practitioner is the best treatment for the ailment. The risk of transmitting the infection can be reduced by not smoking, washing hands thoroughly, improvement in personal hygiene and avoid sharing personal items like toothbrushes and straws.

