The member representing the constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Lucky Johnson has said conscious plans are on the way to industrialise the economic hub of the State, Isuikwuato State Constituency.

He disclosed this in his Umuasua country home in Isuikwuato LGA on the occasion of his thanksgiving held at St. Charles Methodist Church Nigeria, MCN Umuasua on Sunday.

Hon. Johnson who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he will achieve this by gathering all sons and daughters of the constituency, both at home and in the diaspora, to come home and invest and join hands in the industrialization bid through employment and mechanized agriculture encouragement, among others.

“They have to think home first to make here the economic hub of the state. Isuikwuato lacks employment. My top priority is the industrialisation of Isuikwuato. We have all it takes to achieve that and make here a home.

“My people are good and industrious and is the economic hub of the State and the Land of (military) Generals”, he said, assuring the constituents of democracy dividend and “to work across party line to bring sustainable development to the area through creation of employment, engaging the youths in meaningful occupation, to chase away insecurity menace in the area and encourage agriculture to keep the youths busy and away from vices”.

Earlier during the church service, Hon. Johnson assured that his constituency will continue to partner with the state government, the people having made a statement with their PVCs, and Labour Party Obi’s wave not minding.

Also speaking, the representative of the state governor, Alex Otti and the governor’s senior aide on Legislative Matters, Hon. Luke Ukara Onyeani, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Austin Meregini and the member representing Ikwuano, Hon. Boniface Isienyi said the state now has one united House of Assembly, and no more divided on party lines, but with a common goal to drive the state forward.

They noted that the State Assembly is now composed of intelligent Lawmakers working to do the right thing for the people of the state and to make laws that will favour the people.

Expressing her excitement, the sister to the celebrant, Mrs Ifeoma Joy Ezenwa said her brother will go so far in his legislative job.

In his admonition, the Bishop, MCN, Diocese of Isuikwuato, Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Uzochukwu urged faithful to close ranks devoid of politicking and help Hon. Johnson upgrade the constituency to a modern one and to grow politics in Isuikwuato.

