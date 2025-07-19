My poor teeth

I have a poor set of teeth that keeps me going to see the Dentist. Kindly advise me on how to keep my teeth healthy.

Louis (by SMS)

Poor genes, poor diet (soda, snacks, cookies, carbs, etc.), especially the timing, (before bed) poor oral hygiene are the causes of poor teeth. The bacteria that cause decay must be removed daily and not fed constantly. If they are, dental disease will not occur. Therefore, try to floss daily and follow the directives of your dentist.

