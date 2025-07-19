Ask the Doctor

My problems with sleeping

Dr. Wale Okediran
problems with sleeping

I am having trouble sleeping at night and it’s affecting my health to such an extent that I have experienced fainting. How do I overcome this?

Idayat (by SMS)

Sound Sleep is medicine to body. For this reason, you need to sleep soundly every day. To achieve this, you need to do some lifestyle changes. Keep mobile aside and use only when necessary. Avoid using too much internet.

Nowadays, the social media and video games are poison for mind and body. Go outside in the sunshine for regular walk. Eat fruits and nutritious food. Do creative things such as writing, reading and dancing.

Try to remain happy. These things give you good sleep. 

