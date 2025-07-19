Water and my health

I want to fast. Kindly let me know if I can go for a day without water.

Hilda (by SMS)

Our body needs water to perform many activities such as to digest the food, keep skin healthy and to regulate the body temperature. Missing the water for one day won’t cause much problem but if you repeat it continually, then surely it will affect your body. It will affect your kidneys, digestion and energy levels.

If you don’t think the water for a one whole day then your body will show the following signs; Feeling Tired and Lazy, Dry Mouth and Dry Lips, Headache

as well as lack of concentration. I will therefore suggest that you keep sipping water regularly even though you don’t feel thirsty.

READ ALSO: Water and health benefits