My pile is bleeding

I have been successfully managing my Piles with medications and diet for the past two years. However, a few days ago, I noticed that anytime I go to the toilet, I usually see a lot of blood in my anus. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Joseph (by SMS)

In addition to your medications, you should also take a sitz bath about three times a day or after passing stool. A sitz bath involves soaking your anal area in a few inches of warm water. It is also important for you to avoid getting constipated in order to avoid straining which may lead to bleeding. An urgent visit to your doctor might be necessary if you continue to experience blood in your stool.

