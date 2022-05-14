My pile is bleeding

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
bleeding pile prostate semen child erection bed pile hepatitis poor erection wet dreams

I have been successfully managing my Piles with medications and diet for the past two years. However, a few days ago, I noticed that anytime I go to the toilet, I usually see a lot of blood in my anus. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Joseph (by SMS)

 

In addition to your medications, you should also take a sitz bath about three times a day or after passing stool. A sitz bath involves soaking your anal area in a few inches of warm water. It is also important for you to avoid getting constipated in order to avoid straining which may lead to bleeding. An urgent visit to your doctor might be necessary if you continue to experience blood in your stool.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

I have heartburn

Ask the Doctor

My troublesome pimples

Ask the Doctor

Is sugar dangerous for my health?

Ask the Doctor

My poor erection

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More