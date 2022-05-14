Blood Sisters: The world is ready to embrace our stories —Mo Abudu

Mo Abudu, the CEO of EbonyLife Group, has said the world is ready to embrace the stories and movies they produce at EbonyLife Studios and EbonyLife Films.

She recently made this known through her official LinkedIn handle while thanking her fans and friends for watching one of EbonyLife Films new movie ‘Blood Sisters’.

“Thanks for your calls, messages and comments on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and email,” she said. “To all my friends and family who have gone above and beyond to show me love, I appreciate and love you all.”

She said they have reached a new milestone in many countries around the world.

She added that they have hit the Netflix Top Ten charts in over 20 countries, including: Nigeria, USA, UK, Canada, France, Belgium, Kenya, South Africa, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, UAE, and others.

“We trended on Twitter like never before, and the conversation about the show has been non-stop,” she said. “It’s been a compulsive, four-episode binge for so many people, watching again and again.”





Abudu noted that her team worked hard to bring ‘Blood Sisters’ to life and that they are over the moon that people loved what they created.

“We’ve never experienced this level of patronage and acceptance for any of our shows,” she said. “This feels like a new beginning – a new bar has been set for the work we do at EbonyLife Studios and EbonyLife Films.”

Abudu thanked their Netflex partners for believing in her team and for embarking on the journey with them on the production of Nigeria’s first original series.

“The major takeaway from what I’ve witnessed this weekend is that the world is ready to embrace our stories. We can do this as Nigerians,” she said. “To the ‘Blood Sisters’ team, we move with love.”

