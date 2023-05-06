The United Kingdom court’s sentencing of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, for their involvement in an organ-harvesting plot has elicited a poignant response from their daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu.

In an interview with BBC, the 25-year-old expressed her disbelief and sorrow over the events that have unfolded, stating that her family may never be the same again.

“I don’t think it will ever be the same again,” Sonia revealed, her emotions palpable. “And obviously, I feel guilty because I feel like all these have happened because of me.

Life is just some dynamic. Like you’re one day in your house chilling and the next day your whole life is turned around.”

The UK court had sentenced Ike Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months imprisonment, while his wife received four years and six months for attempting to harvest a kidney from an underage Nigerian to aid their daughter’s health.

Dr Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor who was also involved in the crime, received a 10-year sentence for his role in facilitating organ harvesting.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…

OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…





‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…